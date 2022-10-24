Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are celebrating one year of marriage.

The couple marked their first wedding anniversary Sunday by sharing tributes to each other on Instagram.

Young, who is expecting her first child with El Moussa, shared a slideshow of photos from their wedding.

"One year ago we were waking up for one of the most important days of our lives. To commit to each other as husband and wife," Young captioned the post. "There are not enough words to describe my love for you. We've built a beautiful life together already in these 3 1/2 years together, and now our family is growing. I can't wait to see you with our baby boy, I already know you are the best daddy to Tay & Bray."

"Thank you for loving me for all that I am, protecting my heart and being my support through everything every single day. You've made me a better woman in so many ways. More confident, stronger and showed me what true love really is," she said. "I love you so incredibly much. Best friends & soulmates forever and ever. Me & you. One lifetime will not be enough time with you."

El Moussa posted video footage from the wedding on his own account, writing, "One incredible year."

El Moussa and Young married in Santa Barbara, Calif., in October 2021. The couple announced in July that they are expecting their first child together.

El Moussa was previously married to his Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack and has two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, with his ex.

Young stars on the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, which was renewed for Seasons 6 and 7 in June.