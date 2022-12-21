Actress Tamara Braun has announced she exited the daytime soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

"Hey all you Days fans!! If you want to see Ava off, tune into DOOL today for her last day in Salem. Thought I'd share some of my memories from the last (almost) two years," Braun captioned a gallery of photos on Instagram Tuesday.

"Starts at the end and ends at the start with my first nasal swab. Oh Covid!! Thanks for all the love and support you continue to show me. I will miss you all!! Wait, I'll still be here, you can find me on IG!! Much love. #farewell #bekind #love #solong #Ava #tobereal #give #grateful #thankyou #adios #byebye #days."

Braun has played the role of Ava Vitali off and on since 2008 and earned a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance in 2009.

She has not announced what her next project will be. She also has starred in All My Children and General Hospital.