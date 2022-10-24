One of Hollywood's largest talent agencies has cut ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over recent anti-Semitic outbursts in interviews, and on Twitter and Instagram.

Creative Artists Agency dropped West as a client earlier this month, according to a CAA representative who did not want to be identified. "I can confirm that Kanye is not a client," the representative told CNBC. CAA is the latest company to sever ties with West, who legally changed his name last year to Ye.

In an opinion piece in the Financial Times, Endeavor chief executive officer Ari Emanuel called on every company that works with the rapper to cut ties with him after he tweeted he wanted to go "death con 3" on Jewish people.

"Those who continue to do business with West are giving his misguided hate an audience," Emmanuel wrote. "There should be no tolerance anywhere for West's anti-Semitism."

Film studio MRC, which produced the film "Knives Out" and television series "Ozark," recently dropped a documentary about West.

"We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform," MRC executives said in a statement. "The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or anti-Semitism in general is dismaying but not surprising. What is new and sad, is that fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defense."

West, 45, is worth around $2 billion for his music and sneaker brand Yeezy as well as his former partnership with Gap, which ended recently. Last week, luxury goods brand Balenciaga stopped working with West. JPMorgan Chase also dropped him.

Other companies that currently work with West, including Adidas which has had a highly lucrative relationship with the rapper, continue to face increased pressure to sever ties. Adidas has issued a statement saying West's partnership with the sports apparel maker is "currently under review." Apple and Spotify are also being urged to stop streaming West's music.

In a letter, representing more than 4,000 attorneys and activists, the International Legal Forum called on all companies to cut ties.

"We call on you to end your silence, condemn Kanye's obscene anti-Semitism and terminate your partnership with him," the letter said.

Following West's anti-Semitic remarks, both Twitter and Instagram blocked him. In response, West agreed last week to purchase conservative social platform Parler.