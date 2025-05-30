'Talamasca': Anne Rice series gets photos, October release date
UPI News Service, 05/30/2025
AMC Networks shared first-look photos and a release window for Talamasca, a new series in its Anne Rice Immortal Universe, during the ATX TV Festival Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Talamasca, which premieres in October, is about "a secretive society called the Talamasca, comprised of the men and women responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires and other creatures scattered around the globe," according to a press release.
Celine Buckens and Jason Schwartzman join the cast as Doris and Burton, respectively. Doris lives on a houseboat among witches, while Burton is a vampire residing in a penthouse in New York. Buckens will appear as a series regular, while Schwartzman will guest star.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.