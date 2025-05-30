AMC Networks shared first-look photos and a release window for Talamasca, a new series in its Anne Rice Immortal Universe, during the ATX TV Festival Friday.

Talamasca, which premieres in October, is about "a secretive society called the Talamasca, comprised of the men and women responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires and other creatures scattered around the globe," according to a press release.

Celine Buckens and Jason Schwartzman join the cast as Doris and Burton, respectively. Doris lives on a houseboat among witches, while Burton is a vampire residing in a penthouse in New York. Buckens will appear as a series regular, while Schwartzman will guest star.

Nicholas Denton, Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner and Maisie Richardson-Sellers were previously announced to star.

Executive producer Mark John told UPI in January that the show is "almost a spy story, with a hint of the vampires and witches and other things we associate with Anne Rice."

Like Mayfair Witches and Interview with the Vampire, Talamasca is inspired by the late author's books.

The network also announced the Mayfair Witches writers are now discussing the show's third season, while Interview with the Vampire is about to begin filming Season 3.