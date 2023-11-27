Singer-songwriter SZA was the big winner at the Soul Train Awards ceremony Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

She picked up the prizes for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album of the Year for SOS, and Song of the Year and The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award for "Snooze."

Usher went home with the trophies for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Certified Soul Award and Best Collaboration with Summer Walker and 21 Savage for "Good Good."

Victoria Monet was honored with the statuettes for Best Dance Performance and Video of The Year for "On My Mama," while Coco Jones was named Best New Artist.

Maverick City Music was voted Best Group and Kirk Franklin won the Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for "All Things."

T-Pain was presented with the Legend Award and Janelle Monae took home the Spirit of Soul Award.

Singer and actress Keke Palmer hosted the gala, which aired on BET.