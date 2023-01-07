SZA's SOS is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for third week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift 's Midnights, followed by Michael Buble 's Christmas at No. 3, Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains at No. No. 4 and Nat King Cole 's The Christmas Song at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Drake & 21 Savage's Her Loss at No. 6, Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 7, A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector at No. 8, Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas at No. 9 and A Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack at No. 10.