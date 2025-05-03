Singer-songwriter SZA's SOS is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Kendrick Lamar 's GNX, followed by Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 3, Sabrina Carpenter 's Short n'Sweet at No. 4 and PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's $ome $sexy $ongs 4 U at No. 5.

Rounding out the top 10 are Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 6, Playboi Carti's Music at No. 7, Lady Gaga's Mayhem at No. 8, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 9 and Doechiii's Alligator Bites Never Heal at No. 10.