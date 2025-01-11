Grammy-winner SZA's SOS is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated Saturday is Kendrick Lamar 's GNX, followed by Sabrina Carpenter 's Short n' Sweet at No. 3, the Wicked soundtrack at No. 4 and Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department at No. 6, Chappell Roan's Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess at No. 7, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 8, Gracie Abrams' The Secret of Us at No. 9 and Tyler the Creator's Chromakopia at No. 10.