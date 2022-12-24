Singer-songwriter SZA's SOS is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift 's Midnights, followed by Metro Boomin's Heroes & Viallains at No. 3, Drake & 21 Savage's Her Loss at No. 4 and Michael Buble 's Christmas at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tear are a Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Me Vs. Myself at No. 6, Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 7, Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song at No. 8, A Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack at No. 9 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 10.