SZA took home the first prize at the American Music Awards on Monday in Las Vegas for her song "Saturn."

ADVERTISEMENT

She won for Favorite R&B Song, one of six nominations for the night, including Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Hip-Hop Song, Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Album.

"I'm so grateful for everyone that worked on this song," SZA said during her acceptance speech.

The award for Favorite Female Latin Artist went to singer/actor Becky G.

She gave a shout-out to the fellow nominees and dedicated her award to the chicana community.

"I know this award wouldn't be possible without those who came before us," she said.

Gracie Abrams -- also nominated for Album of the Year for The Secret of Us -- won New Artist of the Year.

Blake Shelton made his first appearance at the AMAs, singing his hit "Stay Country or Die Tryin'" while fellow country artist Lainey Wilson performed "Somewhere Over Laredo."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Benson Boone sang "Mystical Magical," complete with his trademark backflip.

Boone was up for five awards on the night, including New Artist of the Year and Favorite Male Pop Artist, and Favorite Pope Song, Favorite Music Video and Song of the Year for "Beautiful Things."

The show opened with a performance by host Jennifer Lopez briefly singing her 2012 hit "Dance Again" followed by a dance routine to a medley of 23 of the year's biggest hits by Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Shaboozey, Beyonce and more.