Sylvia, Will 'get screwy' in 'Platonic' Season 2 trailer
UPI News Service, 07/17/2025
Apple TV+ is previewing the sophomore season of Platonic, starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as friends for over two decades.
The trailer, released Thursday, shows how Will's new girlfriend impacts their platonic relationship.
"Will and I always get screwy when he's in a couple," Sylvia (Byrne) tells husband Charlie (Luke Macfarlane) in the preview. "I don't wanna lose him again. If I were to replace him now, it would take 25 years for me and this new friend to catch up to where Will and I are and by then I'm practically dead and who cares?"
