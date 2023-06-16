Susan Lucci and Maury Povich will be honored at the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 76-year-old actress and 84-year-old retired talk show host will receive lifetime achievement awards at the 50th annual Daytime Emmys, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Friday.

Lucci is best known for playing Erica Kane on the ABC soap opera All My Children. She also appeared on the series Hot in Cleveland and Devious Maids.

Povich hosted the talk show Maury for over 30 years and announced his retirement in March 2022.

"We are thrilled to be recognizing two icons with lifetime achievement honors," NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement. "Both of them have had astonishing success and deep impact in the world of daytime television, Susan in drama series and Maury in talk, and have left their indelible marks on the industry."

NATAS also announced the 2023 inductees for its Gold and Silver Circle, which recognize admired individuals who have made enduring contributions to daytime television.

Tanya Hart, Wendy Riche, Al Schwartz and Vernee Watson will be inducted into the Gold Circle, while Christina Knack and Patrick Weiland will join the Silver Circle.

The Daytime Emmy Awards nominees were announced in April. The ceremony was originally to take place Friday but was postponed in May due to the Writers Guild of America strike.