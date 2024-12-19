Survivor has named the winner of Season 47.

Spoilers ahead!

"It's been a wild ride these last few days," said Jeff Probst in a finale preview. "... And now we're down to four: Rachel, Sue, Teeny and Sam."

In the final episode, Rachel LaMont earned the immunity necklace and selected Sue Smey to be among the three finalists.

That meant Teeny Chirichillo and Sam Phalen had to compete in a fire-building competition.

"The Survivor 47 fire-making challenge was the most dramatic, nail-biting, could-go-either-way showdown we've ever had!" Probst told Entertainment Weekly. "It was as dramatic in person as it was watching it back on television."

After the wind changed direction, Phalen won the challenge.

Ultimately, LaMont secured the Sole Survivor title and the million dollar reward.

"I think Rachel will go down as one of the best overall players to ever compete on Survivor," Probst said. "She made the most of every opportunity, and when in trouble, always found a way out."

"Her dominant challenge performance speaks for itself, and her final argument to the jury about why she deserved their vote was very well-crafted with just the right amount of confidence and humility," he added. "And in addition to all of those player qualities, she was also a really fun human."