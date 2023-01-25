South Korean singer Yesung is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 38-year-old singer, a member of the boy band Super Junior, released the solo album Sensory Flows and a music video for the song "Small Things" on Wednesday.

The "Small Things" video shows Yesung fall for a woman with a shared love of music.

Sensory Flows also features the songs "All Night Long," "Like Us," "Beautiful," "HO" featuring Mark of NCT, "Bear Hug," "4 Seasons," "Moment," "Mermaid" and "Together."

The album is Yesung's first full-length Korean solo album. He has also released the solo EPs Here I Am, Spring Falling, Pink Magic and Beautiful Night.

Super Junior also consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. The group released its 11th album, The Road, on Jan. 6, and will kick off a new world tour Feb. 7 in Santiago, Chile.