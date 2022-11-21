The Sundance Institute announced opening night honors at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Monday. Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance Presented by IMDbPro will kick off the 2023 festival on Jan. 19.

The festival will honor Creed and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler with the first annual Variety Visionary Award. Coogler's debut film, Fruitvale Station, premiered at the 2013 festival.

W. Kamau Bell will receive the Vanguard Award for Nonfiction. Bell's Showtime miniseries We Need to Talk About Cosby premiered at the 2022 festival.

Nanny writer/director Nikyatu Jusu will receive the Vanguard Award for Fiction. Nanny premiered at the 2022 festival and will open Wednesday in limited release before premiering Dec. 16 on Prime Video.

The Vanguard Awards are given annually to "honor artists whose work highlights the art of storytelling and creative independence in both nonfiction and fiction."

The Sundance Film Festival returns to Park City, Utah in person this January after two years of virtual festivals during the COVID-19 pandemic. A virtual portion will begin Jan. 25.