Summer House: Martha's Vineyard will return for a second season on Bravo.

The network announced Tuesday that it renewed the reality series for Season 2.

"We're headed back to the Vineyard! #SummerHouseMV is officially coming back for season 2 and films this summer," Bravo tweeted.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard is a spinoff of the Bravo series Summer House. Martha's Vineyard follows a group of young Black professionals as they spend their summer at a home in Martha's Vineyard.

Season 1 premiered in May and became Bravo's No. 1 most-watched new series in Peacock history, the network said.

The cast includes Nicholas Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas and Alex Tyree.

The original Summer House completed its seventh season on Bravo in June. The franchise also includes the spinoff Winter House.