Gabriel Macht will reprise his iconic Suits role as Harvey Specter in next week's episode of Suits: LA.

ADVERTISEMENT

The episode, titled "Batman Returns," will mark Macht's first on-screen return to the franchise since the original series ended in 2019.

The news was shared in a brief teaser released by Suits on YouTube showing Specter sitting next to Ted Black, the protagonist of the spinoff played by Stephen Amell, while drinking whiskey at a bar. It will be the show's fourth episode, airing March 16.

"Only reason why I am considering watching Suits LA," one fan responded to the video.

In the original series, Macht's Specter is a sharp-tongued, charismatic lawyer at the fictional Pearson Hardman law firm in New York. With sharp suits and solid one-liners, he is considered one of the most iconic TV lawyers of the past decade.

The spinoff -- which premiered Feb. 23 -- follows Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, who now represents high-powered clients at a criminal and entertainment law firm in Los Angeles as the show begins to unravel why he left the Big Apple.

Macht is slated to reprise the role for just three episodes, as reported by Deadline. Bringing Macht back, even briefly, signals a major connection to the original series and a chance to see the beloved character in action again.