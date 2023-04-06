BTS star Suga has a release date for his new documentary Suga: Road to D-Day. The South Korean group member will chronicle his life on the road as he pursues a solo career while the band is on hiatus.

Suga is part of the phenomenon of K-pop -- acts from South Korea who have risen in popularity in the last decade. He and other members of BTS are taking time off to pursue other projects.

His album D-Day will come out on April 21 in conjunction with the documentary. He's already released the first single, "People Pt. 2." The album will be released under his name Agust D.

The documentary will cover his work with Coldplay, The Chainsmokers, Halsey and Steve Aoki. In the documentary, Suga will talk about how his writer's block impacted him and the life experiences he poured into his music.

Suga was also announced as an NBA ambassador Thursday. The 30-year-old posted video to his Instagram account showing him with NBA stars Steph Curry, Luka DonÄic and Klay Thompson. He says he's been a fan of the game since childhood.

Per an NBA press release, Suga will be a visible presence for the game throughout the world, attending games and using the power of his social media channels to amplify the league. The NBA will partner with Suga on his album release and on his upcoming tour. Suga has showcased his interest in basketball throughout his career including on BTS' first #1 U.S. single "Dynamite."

"Music and basketball have been shared passions of mine since my youth, and it's a dream to be named an NBA Ambassador," Suga said. "I'm excited to formalize my relationship with the NBA, and I can't wait to share some exciting collaborations I have planned with the league over the coming months."