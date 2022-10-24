HBO is giving a glimpse of Succession Season 4.The network shared a teaser for the season Monday featuring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck.The preview shows the Roy siblings (Strong, Snook, Culkin and Ruck) form a "rebel alliance" against their father, Logan Roy (Cox)."Everything I try to do, people turn against me," Logan says. "I'm a hundred feet tall. These people are pygmies."Season 4 will see the siblings attempt to stop the sale of their father's media company, Waystar Royco, to tech visionary Lukas Matsson.Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and Peter Friedman also star.Succession Season 4 will premiere in spring 2023.