HBO is giving a glimpse of Succession Season 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preview shows the Roy siblings (Strong, Snook, Culkin and Ruck) form a "rebel alliance" against their father, Logan Roy (Cox).

"Everything I try to do, people turn against me," Logan says. "I'm a hundred feet tall. These people are pygmies."

Season 4 will see the siblings attempt to stop the sale of their father's media company, Waystar Royco, to tech visionary Lukas Matsson.

Matthew Macfadyen , Nicholas Braun and Peter Friedman also star.

Succession Season 4 will premiere in spring 2023.