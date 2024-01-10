Barbie and Oppenheimer lead the film nominees with four nominations each. The two films, which both opened in theaters July 21, will compete for Best Cast in a Motion Picture.
American Fiction and Killers of the Flower Moon follow with three nominations each, while The Color Purple, The Holdovers, Maestro, Nyad and Poor Things are all up for two awards.
Succession leads the TV nominees with five nominations, including Best Ensemble in a Drama Series.
The Bear, The Last of Us and Ted Lasso all have four nominations, followed by Barry, Beef and The Morning Show with three nominations each, and Abbott Elementary, The Crown and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with two.
The 30th annual SAG Awards will take place Feb. 24 at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles and stream at 8 p.m. EST on Netflix.
The SAG Awards nominations include:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
