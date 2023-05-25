South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing its new album.

The K-pop group released a highlight medley for the album, 5-Star, on Thursday.

The preview, referred to as a "mashup video," features clips of the album's 12 tracks: "Hall of Fame," "S-Class," "Item," "Super Bowl," "Topline" featuring Tiger JK, "DLC," "Get Lit," "Collision," "FNF," "Youtiful," "The Sound" and "Mixtape: Time Out."

The video features live-action footage of Stray Kids and animated visuals.

Stray Kids will release 5-Star on June 2.

The group previously shared a teaser for the song "FNF" and a trailer for the album.

5-Star will be Stray Kids' first full-length Korean album since Noeasy, released in August 2021.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2017.