South Korean boy band Stray Kids is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group released the EP Maxident and a music video for the song "Case 143" on Friday.

The "Case 143" video shows the members of Stray Kids investigate a case as they sing about letting their guard down and falling in love.

Maxident also features the songs "Chill," "Give Me Your TMI," "Super Board," "3Racha," "Taste," "Can't Stop" and the Korean version of "Circus."

The EP is the group's first since Oddinary, released in March.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2017.