South Korean girl group Stray Kids will take the stage at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard announced Tuesday that Stray Kids will perform its songs "S-Class" and "LaLaLaLa" at the awards show Sunday, Nov. 19.

The show will mark Stray Kids' debut performance at the BBMAs.

"S-Class" appears on Stray Kids' album 5-Star, while "LaLaLaLa" is featured on the group's EP Rock-Star, released Friday.

Fellow K-pop group NewJeans was previously announced to perform at the BBMAs.

Other performers will include Mexican singer and musician Peso Pluma.

Taylor Swift leads the nominees with 20 nominations, followed by Morgan Wallen and SZA with 17 nominations each. Drake and Luke Bryan both have 14 nominations.