K-pop band Stray Kids' 5-Star is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time, followed by Jelly Roll's Whitsitt Chapel at No. 3, Enhyphen's Dark Blood at No. 4 and Taylor Swift 's Midnights at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Lil Durk's Almost Healed at No. 6, Metro Boomin's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack at No. 7, Foo Fighters' But Here We Are at No. 8, SZA's SOS at No. 9 and Moneybagg Yo's Hard to Love at No. 10.