The final chapter of Stranger Things has officially finished filming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix released behind-the-scenes photos Friday that show cast and crew members smiling together on set.

"That's a wrap on Stranger Things. See you in 2025," the caption reads.

In November, the streamer shared the final season's various episode titles.

Those include "The Crawl," "The Vanishing Of," "The Turnbow Trap," "Sorcerer," "Shock Jock," "Escape from Camazotz," "The Bridge" and "Rightside Up."

"So I started when I was 10. I'm now turning 20 years old. It feels very weird," said Millie Bobby Brown , who portrays Eleven on the show, during filming.

A release date has not yet been shared.