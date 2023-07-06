Netflix has released a one-minute teaser for its upcoming Stranger Things prequel play.

"StrangerThingsOnStage will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story -- and it might hold the key to what comes next," reads a message accompanying Wednesday's video, which was posted on the Netflix show's social media accounts.

The teaser rewinds epic moments from the sci-fi drama's four seasons on an old analog television.

A theater with a red glowing light can be seen at the end of the clip.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is set to open in London's West End later this year.

No casting has been announced yet.

Season 5 has been announced as the streaming show's last.

The original show's writer-producer, Kate Trefry, wrote the stage drama based on an original story she collaborated on with creators Duffer Brothers and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne.

Billy Elliot director Stephen Daldry will helm the play, which will feature younger versions of characters played by David Harbour Winona Ryder and Jamie Campbell on the 1980s Indiana-set TV series.

"Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town," a synopsis said.

"When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy... and the shadows of the past have a very long reach."