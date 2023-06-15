The respective stars of Grease, Back to the Future and The Princess Bride will act in the live-action and animated series, which will feature Idris Elba voicing the title character.
The characters that will be played by Channing, Lloyd and Elwes have not been disclosed yet.
The cast of the Paramount+ video game adaptation will also feature Adam Pally, Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, Scott Mescudi and Ellie Taylor.
The series will take place between the films Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and 2024's Sonic the Hedgehog 3.
Production on Knuckles began in April in London.
"The new live-action series will follow Knuckles on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protege and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior," the streaming service said in a synopsis.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.