Screen legends Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd and Cary Elwes have joined the cast of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff series, Knuckles.

The respective stars of Grease, Back to the Future and The Princess Bride will act in the live-action and animated series, which will feature Idris Elba voicing the title character.

The characters that will be played by Channing, Lloyd and Elwes have not been disclosed yet.

The cast of the Paramount+ video game adaptation will also feature Adam Pally, Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, Scott Mescudi and Ellie Taylor.

The series will take place between the films Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and 2024's Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Production on Knuckles began in April in London.

"The new live-action series will follow Knuckles on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protege and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior," the streaming service said in a synopsis.