Stitch gets into trouble in 'Lilo & Stitch' live-action remake
UPI News Service, 04/04/2025
Disney is offering another look at Lilo & Stitch ahead of the film's May 23 theater release.
The live-action remake of the 2002 animated movie got a new teaser Friday, and the snippet shows the runaway alien Stitch wreaking havoc among beach sandcastles, hanging out in a toilet, and drinking the liquid from a glowing lava lamp.
Disney also shared the "Water Fight" scene from the movie, when Stitch discovers a soda gun and squirts Lilo (Maia Kealoha) with it after she demands that he set it down.
The film stars Sydney Elizabeth Agudong as six-year-old Lilo's older sister and caretaker, Nani.
"Lilo & Stictch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitve alien who helps to mend her broken family," an official synopsis reads.
