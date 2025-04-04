Disney is offering another look at Lilo & Stitch ahead of the film's May 23 theater release.

The live-action remake of the 2002 animated movie got a new teaser Friday, and the snippet shows the runaway alien Stitch wreaking havoc among beach sandcastles, hanging out in a toilet, and drinking the liquid from a glowing lava lamp.

Disney also shared the "Water Fight" scene from the movie, when Stitch discovers a soda gun and squirts Lilo (Maia Kealoha) with it after she demands that he set it down.

The film stars Sydney Elizabeth Agudong as six-year-old Lilo's older sister and caretaker, Nani.

"Lilo & Stictch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitve alien who helps to mend her broken family," an official synopsis reads.