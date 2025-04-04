Disney is offering another look at Lilo & Stitch ahead of the film's May 23 theater release.

The live-action remake of the 2002 animated movie got a new teaser Friday, and the snippet shows the runaway alien Stitch wreaking havoc among beach sandcastles, hanging out in a toilet, and drinking the liquid from a glowing lava lamp.

Disney also shared the "Water Fight" scene from the movie, when Stitch discovers a soda gun and squirts Lilo (Maia Kealoha) with it after she demands that he set it down.

The film stars Sydney Elizabeth Agudong as six-year-old Lilo's older sister and caretaker, Nani.

"Lilo & Stictch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitve alien who helps to mend her broken family," an official synopsis reads.

Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis also star.