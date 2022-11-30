Only Murders in the Building, Father of the Bride and Three Amigos co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short are set to guest host the Dec. 10 episode of Saturday Night Live in New York City.

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will provide the musical entertainment that evening.

"The greatest @nbcsnl of the year! I would fly to New York City just to witness this from the audience. But instead, I get to sing my songs on my favorite show," Carlile tweeted Tuesday.

NBC also announced that Elvis actor Austin Butler will guest host the show Dec. 17 when the rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs perform.

Nope actress Keke Palmer and R&B singer SZA were previously announced as the stars of this weekend's edition of the sketch-comedy show.