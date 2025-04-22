Max is teasing Mountainhead, a new film starring Steve Carell and Ramy Youssef.

The pair, along with Cory Michael Smith and Jason Schwartzman , play four friends and "presidents of tech" who gather at a luxury home in the mountains amid global crises.

A teaser trailer released Tuesday shows the group receiving a call from the U.S. president. When they consider what president might say, Youssef's character suggests, "That your platform has inflamed a volatile situation, circulating unfalsifiable deep fakes, massive fraud, market instability."

According an official synopsis, the group is worth a combined $371 billion and have "zero culpability."

Mountainhead is written and directed by Succession creator Jesse Armstrong. The film arrives May 31 on Max.