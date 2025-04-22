Steve Carell, Ramy Youssef play 'presidents of tech' in 'Mountainhead' teaser
UPI News Service, 04/22/2025
Max is teasing Mountainhead, a new film starring Steve Carell and Ramy Youssef.
The pair, along with Cory Michael Smith and Jason Schwartzman, play four friends and "presidents of tech" who gather at a luxury home in the mountains amid global crises.
A teaser trailer released Tuesday shows the group receiving a call from the U.S. president. When they consider what president might say, Youssef's character suggests, "That your platform has inflamed a volatile situation, circulating unfalsifiable deep fakes, massive fraud, market instability."
According an official synopsis, the group is worth a combined $371 billion and have "zero culpability."
Mountainhead is written and directed by Succession creator Jesse Armstrong. The film arrives May 31 on Max.
