Steve Burton is rejoining the cast of General Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 53-year-old actor will reprise his role of Jason Morgan on the ABC soap opera following news he is exiting Days of Our Lives.

ABC announced the news Thursday in a promo titled "When One Door Closes" at the end of the General Hospital 60th anniversary special.

"Happy anniversary, General Hospital. Stay tuned -- big things are coming to Port Charles," Burton says in the clip.

Burton was previously fired from General Hospital in 2021 after refusing to adhere to the show's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. He reprised his role of Harris Michaels on Beyond Salem and Days of Our Lives in 2023.

Burton announced his exit from Days of Our Lives in a video Wednesday on the Daily Drama YouTube page.

"Wow! Well, I just shot my final scenes here on Days of Our Lives, and I just want to say, thank you so much to the cast, to the crew, to Days," he said. "It's been amazing. I can't believe it's been a year already! So, thank you so much to the fans... I'm always so full of gratitude."

Deadline said Burton will rejoin General Hospital in early 2024.