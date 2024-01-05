The 53-year-old actor will reprise his role of Jason Morgan on the ABC soap opera following news he is exiting Days of Our Lives.
ABC announced the news Thursday in a promo titled "When One Door Closes" at the end of the General Hospital 60th anniversary special.
"Happy anniversary, General Hospital. Stay tuned -- big things are coming to Port Charles," Burton says in the clip.
Burton was previously fired from General Hospital in 2021 after refusing to adhere to the show's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. He reprised his role of Harris Michaels on Beyond Salem and Days of Our Lives in 2023.
Burton announced his exit from Days of Our Lives in a video Wednesday on the Daily Drama YouTube page.
"Wow! Well, I just shot my final scenes here on Days of Our Lives, and I just want to say, thank you so much to the cast, to the crew, to Days," he said. "It's been amazing. I can't believe it's been a year already! So, thank you so much to the fans... I'm always so full of gratitude."
Deadline said Burton will rejoin General Hospital in early 2024.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.