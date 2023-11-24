Harris' sons Damian, Jared and Jamie explained why Graham was chosen for the distinction this year.
"Throughout his long and successful film career both at home and abroad, Stephen always brings an edge to his characters, something that our father would have appreciated very much," the family said in a joint statement.
"He is a British independent national treasure and we're delighted to present him with the Richard Harris Award this year."
Graham's other credits include This is England, The Damned United, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Journey's End, Yardie, The Irishman, Rocketman and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.
Harris was known for his roles in dozens of films, including This Sporting Life, The Field, Unforgiven, Gladiator and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.
