Apple TV+ released a trailer Monday for the upcoming documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated, which chronicles the rise of the Golden State Warriors guard and four-time NBA champion.

The film about the two-time NBA MVP and nine-time NBA All-Star will premiere July 21 on Apple TV+.

It was introduced at the Sundance Film Festival in January and combines archival footage and on-camera interviews chronicling Curry's rise from Davidson College to professional success after entering the NBA draft in 2009.

"How did I get here?" Curry says in the trailer. "I was the undersized, scrawny kid that was just trying to figure out how to make it.

"I was overwhelmed by everything. How would I respond?"

A film synopsis calls the 6-foot-2 guard "one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball" and credits him with "building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world."

Apple Original Films posted the trailer and a poster for the film on Twitter, saying, "This is for anyone who's ever been underrated."

Stephen Curry: Underrated is produced by Peter Nicks, Ryan Coogler, Erick Peyton, Sean Havey, Ben Cotner and Marissa Torres. Executive producers are Emily Osborne, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler.

"That feeling of being underrated will always be part of the drive that keeps me going," Curry says in the trailer.