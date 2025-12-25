Starz released a new 90-second teaser for the upcoming eighth and final season of its time-travel romance, Outlander.

The last season will premiere on March 6.

"As Season 8 begins, Jamie (Heughan) and Claire (Balfe) soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser's Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence. With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together," a synopsis said.

"While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they've left the war for America's freedom behind, their fight for Fraser's Ridge has only just begun."

The ensemble also includes Sophie Skelton John Bell , David Berry, Charles Vandervaart and Izzy Meikle-Small.

A prequel to the show called Blood of My Blood premiered earlier this year.