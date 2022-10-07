Starz has greenlit new drama Venery of Samantha Bird starring Knives Out, Cursed and 13 Reasons Why actress Katherine Langford.

The eight-episode series follows Samantha (Langford), who, while visiting family in New England, reunites with her ex and the pair fall back into a relationship. She soon finds out things aren't what they seem -- their love is an addictive one-- and her relationship has repercussions on the families in town.

Venery of Samantha Bird was created by Anna Moriarty, who is also the executive producer of the series. Salvatore Stabile serves as showrunner and also executive producer.

"The Venery of Samantha Bird is the perfect complement to our slate of provocative, immersive storytelling that leans into the female gaze," said Starz President of Original Programming Kathryn Busby. "Katherine is an incredible talent who will bring this modern romance of addictive love to life."