Women in Film hosts the benefit to raise funds for its educational and philanthropic programs, and honor women who are working to change the entertainment industry.
King, an actress known for The Kissing Booth film series and the crime drama The Act, received the Max Mara Face of the Future Award in recognition of her acting and producing work.
Other honorees included Winslet, who received the Crystal Award for Advocacy (Film), Michelle Buteau, who received the Crystal Award for Advocacy, and Kerry Washington, who received the Entrepreneur in Entertainment Award.
Winslet wore an ivory Erdem jacquard pantsuit featuring floral detail and a patch honoring Lee Miller, the photographer she portrays in the biopic Lee.
