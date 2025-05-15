The first two episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 will begin streaming on Paramount+ beginning July 17, the streamer announced Thursday.

The series will release new shows on Thursdays through Sept. 11, a press release states. Season 4 is now filming.

Anson Mount returns as Captain Pike, who helms the U.S.S. Enterprise.

"New life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve," an official synopsis reads. "An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, Season 3 takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery."

A previously released teaser shows cast members traveling through space and battling monsters.