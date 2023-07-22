Paramount+ has announced that Season 2 of its space adventure, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, will feature a musical episode.

Dubbed "Subspace Rhapsody," the show will premiere on Aug. 3 and include 10 original songs.

This will be the first musical episode in Star Trek history.

Set in the 23rd century, a decade before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series, Strange New Worlds is a Star Trek: Discovery spinoff that follows the intergalactic travels of Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew on the USS Enterprise.

They include science officer Spock (Ethan Peck); Una (Rebecca Romijn), Pike's right-hand woman, known affectionately as No. 1; and linguistics specialist Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding).