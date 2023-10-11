Star Trek: Prodigy is moving to Netflix following its cancellation at Paramount+.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix announced Wednesday that Season 1 of the animated children's series will start streaming later this year, with the all-new Season 2 to premiere in 2024.

Star Trek: Prodigy is created by Kevin and Dan Hageman. The show follows a group of young aliens who take control of the USS Protostar, an abandoned Starfleet ship.

Season 1 premiered in October 2021 and featured a voice cast including Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Jason Mantzoukas, Angus Imrie, Dee Bradley Baker and Kate Mulgrew.

Paramount+ removed the series and several other originals, including Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, from its service in June in a cost-cutting move.

Season 2 is in production at Netflix.

Other Star Trek series on Paramount+ include Discovery, Picard, Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks.