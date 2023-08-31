Paramount+ is teasing Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the new season Thursday.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is an animated series set in the Star Trek universe. The series follows the low-ranking crew members of the U.S.S. Cerritos.

Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noel Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman have voice roles.

The trailer shows the Cerritos crew take adventure to "a whole new level."

In Season 4, "an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S. Cerritos isn't important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and Provisional Ensign T'Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers and getting stuck in a couple caves -- all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way," according to an official synopsis.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is created by Mike McMahan, who also executive produces with Alex Kurtzman, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz.

Season 4 will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 7 on Paramount+.