Disney+ will release a Stan Lee documentary in 2023.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that it is developing a documentary about the late Marvel Comics icon.

Disney+ shared the news on what would have been Lee's 100th birthday.

"100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee," the post reads.

Lee was a comic book writer, editor and publisher who helped create iconic Marvel characters including Spider-Man, the X-Men, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Ant-Man, Black Panther and Doctor Strange.

In later years, Lee served as a producer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and would make cameos in the films.

Lee died at age 95 in November 2018.