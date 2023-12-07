Squid Game: The Challenge has crowned its first winner.

The Netflix reality competition series is inspired by the South Korean drama Squid Game and follows contestants as they compete in non-lethal versions of the show's deadly games.

Finalists Mai Whelan (287), Phill Cain (451) and Sam Lantz (016) appeared in the Season 1 finale, released Wednesday.

Lantz was eliminated, leaving Whelan and Cain to compete in a high-stakes game of Rock, Paper, Scissors. Whelan emerged the winner and took home the prize of $4.56 million.

Whelan, Cain, Lantz and other Squid Game: The Challenge contestants including Spencer Hawkins, Ashley Tolbert and Dash Katz attended a watch party for the finale Wednesday in New York City.

Netflix announced Wednesday that it has renewed Squid Game: The Challenge for Season 2. Casting is now open.

The original Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae and was renewed for Season 2 in 2022. K-pop star and Iz*One alum Jo Yu-ri will join the cast in the new season.