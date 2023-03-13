Swimsuit model Hunter McGrady is a mother for the second time. She announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram on Sunday.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and her husband, Brian Keys, said Ava Bryn Keys was born on Thursday at 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

McGrady announced her "surprise" pregnancy to family, friends and her followers in September.

"Well, I guess it's time to share the news! Hudson is going to be a big brother!" McGrady posted, referring to the couple's first son, Hudson, now 19 months. "We couldn't be more excited to enter this new season of life in growing our family. I'm feeling all the emotions from excitement to nervous to giddy!"

McGrady also took fans behind their baby shower in February, thanking the women in her life for organizing it.

Of her daughter's birth, McGrady shared that Ava came into the world "fiercely and commanding attention, as I pray you will forever do."

She added, "I pray that every room you enter you take up space, you live fearlessly, and always honor yourself. We are so blessed to have you here with us my beautiful, beautiful girl," she posted on Instagram, with the acoustic version of the Guns and Roses song "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Jae Hall playing.

The host of Dear Media's Model Citizen podcast, with her model sister, Michaela, McGrady says that she's already in love with her little girl and hoping to see her develop the qualities of some of the women that have supported her thus far.

"I could stare at you forever and it still wouldn't be long enough," she posted. "Bryn is her middle name just like her grandma/ my mom (Brynja) who is someone i have always wanted to emulate, I am forever in awe of her and oh how i know she is going to be just as much of a force of nature. We are Just basking in your presence Angel girl! I am so proud to be your mama."

McGrady was discovered via a Sports Illustrated model search, making her first appearance in the magazine in 2017. Aside from the podcast she hosts with her sister, she also created All Worthy, a plus-size line with QVC, that goes from XXS to 5X.