Filming is underway on the Spinal Tap sequel.

Variety reported Monday that This is Spinal Tap 2 has entered production in New Orleans.

The original This is Spinal Tap was directed by Rob Reiner and opened in theaters in 1984. The film is a mockumentary following the heavy metal band Spinal Tap, played by Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer.

Reiner will return to direct the sequel and play documentarian Marty DiBergi, with McKean, Guest and Shearer to reprise their roles as band members David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel and Derek Smalls.

In This is Spinal Tap 2, the band reunites after a 15-year hiatus for a final concert.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.

"I recently spoke to Marty DiBergi, who said that he was more than happy to take a sabbatical from his position as a visiting professor's assistant at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts to once again document Spinal Tap to ensure their place in the pantheon of rock and roll," Reiner said in a statement.

The Spinal Tap sequel was announced in 2022.