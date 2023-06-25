Animated blockbuster Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $19.3 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Elemental with $18.5 million, followed by The Flash at No. 3 with $15.3 million, No Hard Feelings at No. 4 with $15.1 million and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts at No. 5 with $11.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Asteroid City at No. 6 with $9 million, The Little Mermaid at No. 7 with $8.7 million, Guardians of the Galaxy at No. 8 with $3.5 million, The Blackening at No. 9 with $3 million and The Boogeyman at No. 10 with $2.5 million.