Marvel Entertainment is teasing a brand new Spider-Man suit for Tom Holland.The eight-second clip released Friday gives brief glimpses of the iconic red costume in an otherwise dark space."Something brand new is coming," the teaser's caption reads.Tom Holland will star in Spider-Man Brand New Day, which is slated to release in theaters July 31, 2026.The actor, 29, has portrayed the superhero in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.His costume sneak-peek dropped on Spider-Man Day, which commemorates the anniversary of the character's comic book debut.