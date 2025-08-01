Marvel Entertainment is teasing a brand new Spider-Man suit for Tom Holland.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eight-second clip released Friday gives brief glimpses of the iconic red costume in an otherwise dark space.

"Something brand new is coming," the teaser's caption reads.

Tom Holland will star in Spider-Man Brand New Day, which is slated to release in theaters July 31, 2026.

The actor, 29, has portrayed the superhero in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

His costume sneak-peek dropped on Spider-Man Day, which commemorates the anniversary of the character's comic book debut.