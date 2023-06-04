Animated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $120.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Little Mermaid with $40.6 million, followed by The Boogeyman at No. 3 with $12.3 million, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at No. 4 with $10.2 million and Fast X at No. 5 with $9.24 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Super Mario Bros. Movie at No. 6 with $2.4 million, About My Father at No. 7 with $2.1 million, The Machine at No. 8 with $1.8 million, You Hurt My Feelings at No. 9 with $770,000 and Kandahar at No. 10 with $765,000.