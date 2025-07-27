"What if he lived, and the Romans rewarded his treachery with the gladiator school where he once bled? Welcome to the House of Ashur. No longer a slave, Ashur has clawed his way to power, owning the same ludus that once owned him," a synopsis for the show said.
"But ruling a band of merciless gladiators is child's play compared to surviving the savage world of Roman politics -- a cutthroat game in which betrayal isn't a sin, it's currency."
The cast will also include Tenika Davis, Graham McTavish, Jamaica Vaughan, Jordi Webber and Jaime Slater.
