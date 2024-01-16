Netflix is teasing the new film Spaceman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the sci-fi drama Tuesday featuring Adam Sandler

Spaceman is based on the Jaroslav KalfaÅ™ novel Spaceman of Bohemia. The film is written by Colby Day and directed by Johan Renck, who worked on the HBO series Chernobyl.

Sandler plays Jakub, an astronaut on a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, who realizes his marriage might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth.

"Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanus (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late," an official description reads.

The trailer shows Jakub (Sandler) meet the spider-like Hanus, who calls himself a fellow "explorer."

Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin and Isabella Rossellini also star.

Netflix previously released a teaser trailer where Hanus shares how he fled his home planet.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Spaceman premieres March 1 on Netflix.