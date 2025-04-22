Focus Features offered a first look at Song Sung Blue, starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson as a pair of musicians who form a Neil Diamond tribute band, and announced the film's Christmas release date.

The photo shared Tuesday on Instagram shows Jackman and Hudson in costume performing on stage.

The post also announced the film will release on Christmas Day.

Song Sung Blue, based on the 2008 documentary of the same name by director Greg Kohs, tells the true story of "two down-on-their-luck musicians" who find success in forming a Neil Diamond tribute band, "proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams," an official synopsis reads.

The film, directed by Craig Brewer, also stars Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir and Hudson Hilbert Hensley.

Song Sung Blue releases in theaters on Christmas Day.